Interchange Court recycling location closing, Friday last day for drop-offs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday is the last day to drop off recycling at the Interchange Court location in Savannah.

The City of Savannah Recycling and Litter Services and Commercial Refuse are stopping all operation at 14 Interchange Court after Friday, Aug. 30. The facility is closing due to the new Civic Arena/Canal District development.

The following alternate recycling drop off locations are still open to Savannah residents:

Bacon Park Transfer Station (6400 Skidaway Road)

Barnes Restaurant (5320 Waters Avenue)

Capital Street Fire Station (2235 Capital Street)

Coffee Bluff Fire Station (13710 Coffee Bluff Road)

Congregation Agudath Achim (9 Lee Boulevard)

Savannah Hilton Head Airport (400 Airways Avenue)

The Dean Forest Landfill (1327 Dean Forest Road) Note: This location is available to Savannah residents and paid subscribers from the unincorporated portions of Chatham County.

Valid identification is required at all recycling locations.