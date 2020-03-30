Interactive scoreboard grades states and counties on social distancing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Do you wonder how your county’s attempts at social distancing compares to other counties and states across the country?

The World Health Organization, the CDC and other health leaders recommend social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

A newly released interactive scoreboard by Unacast, a location data and analytics firm, assigns a letter grade of A through F to all of the states and counties in relation to social distancing behavior.

The scoreboard uses data of people’s amount of travel prior to COVID-19 and compares it to present-day travel.

Areas that had at least a 40% decrease in average distance traveled are assigned a grade of A, while those that had less than 10% decrease or increase are assigned an F.

According to data from Unacast’s Social Distancing Scoreboard, Chatham County has earned a “D.”

That’s a grade lower than the “C” the entire state of Georgia received.

The state of South Carolina received a “D” grade.

Beaufort County did better than the whole state and earned a “C.”

Unacast says they created the interactive scoreboard to “empower organizations to measure and understand the efficacy of social distancing initiatives at the local level.”

Check out the Social Distancing Scoreboard and find out more about how the data is collected here.