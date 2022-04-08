SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King says a “claims village” is being organized by his office to support the tornado victims who suffered losses in Tuesday’s tornado in Pembroke.

“The key message to people who’ve lost homes or who have damaged homes is they’re not alone,” said King. “We’re here, and it’s not the state but local and county governments are here to support people and to help them get back on their feet.”

King says major insurance companies will gather in one place to assist tornado victims. The event is set for Monday, April 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lanier Primary School, which is located at 6024 US-280 in Pembroke.

“We want to make it easier for people to come to one place and help them get in touch with their insurance companies. So we can start the claims process to get them back into their homes, repair the damage that’s occurred,” said King. “The range of damage is from minor damage, you know, a couple of shingles off your roof, to catastrophic total loss on homes.”

King says he wants to help in the claims process, but also to ensure that they keep fraudsters out of the community.

“We don’t want them taking advantage of folks,” he said. “My biggest concern about fraud is people coming from out of the community, offering to do work, putting pressure on folks to sign contracts and demanding demand large payments to do work that potentially might not be covered and, of course, the consumer is left holding the bag.”

The insurance commissioner says he wants people to rely on his office, and he promises there won’t just be help with the claims process.

“We will monitor the specific insurance companies to make sure they’re fulfilling their obligations under their contracts they have with the folks who have suffered a loss,” King said, “and if they don’t fulfill their requirements, then we’ll sanction insurance companies.”