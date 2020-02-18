Inspired by new exhibit, Savannah artist adds color to Jepson Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Jepson Center in downtown Savannah is adding some color to its walls to welcome a new exhibit.

Telfair Museums is commissioning Savannah-based artist Dana Richardson to paint a site-specific mural on the third-floor landing wall of the Jepson Center.

The Jepson Center is curating an exhibition called “Launching Savannah’s Art Scene: Founders of the Savannah Art Club,” which is focused on the founding members of the club who wanted to “develop art appreciation in individuals and further art in the community.”

The project is part of the Telfair Museum’s #art912 initiative, a platform dedicated to showcasing the work of Savannah artists through exhibition opportunities, public programs, and outreach.

Richardson’s mural called “Late Afternoon near the Academy” depicts a landscape of Telfair Square.

“My piece is a representation of Telfair Square,” Richardson said. “I am taking that traditional way of landscape painting and making it a little more contemporary. So it’s really cool that it’s in the Jepson because it’s sort of the more contemporary side of the Telfair Museums.”

Telfair Museums describes the mural as “The elongated shadow of a painter at her easel as two people watch her progress. Down an avenue of trees, the painter looks toward the Telfair Academy ahead.”

They say the figures not only reference the people who attended classes through the Savannah Art Club in the 1920s, but also Richardson’s personal connection to her teachers and outdoor painting.

“Not bound by tradition, Richardson’s own interpretation of the landscape is more important than adherence to what is directly in front of her,” museum organizers write. “Working with color in unapologetic ways, Richardson often places colors together that vibrate and push each other forward. She thinks of her work as ‘color shards in a crystal.”

Richardson’s work is also a part of the Starland Mural Project. You can find more of her work here.