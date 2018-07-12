INSIDE LOOK: Saving a heart attack patient at Beaufort Memorial Hospital Video

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) - Beaufort Memorial Hospital sees about seventy severe heart attacks a year. Some are so serious, they have to be medevaced to the Medical University of South Carolina.

But practices like the STEMI drill keep the team's skills and speed ready to save lives.

"A heart attack in general is a lack of blood flow to a portion of the heart," said Dr. Stuart Smalheiser, a cardiologist at Beaufort Memorial (BMH).

The most dangerous is a STEMI.

"ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction, or a STEMI, is when one artery is completely closed," Smalheiser explained. "The clock is running and literally we have to get that artery open as fast as possible."

Time is everything. Doctors have 90 minutes to save a STEMI patient.

"Get them to the Cath lab, get them on the table, get into their heart, and then once we take pictures of their heart arteries, then use wires, and balloons, and stents to open up the blockage. So we do that all within 90 minutes," he said.

A call to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) means the patient needs much more serious surgery.

"They will have to go to MUSC if there's any type of like the coronary artery bypass graph, any type of Cardiothoracic surgery," said Tiffany Schweitzer, the STEMI coordinator at BMH.

BMH practices four times a year. They are one of 203 hospitals in the United States to receive the American College of Cardiology's NCDR ACTION Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award.

"When someone is having a heart attack, time is, time is muscle, and we work diligently to save patients' lives."