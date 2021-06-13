Inland rail port for NE Georgia getting $2M federal grant

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — An inland port project linking northeast Georgia to the Port of Savannah by rail is getting a $2 million federal grant.

U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock announced the Department of Commerce grant. It will fund road and infrastructure improvements needed to open the Northeast Georgia Inland Port in Hall County.

The Georgia Ports Authority has been working since late 2018 on the project, which will move import and export cargo by train between the Gainesville area northeast of Atlanta and the docks in Savannah.

That’s a trip of about 300 miles by truck. Georgia already has two similar inland rail ports in Murray and Crisp counties.