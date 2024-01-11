BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Flu cases are rising in several states, and South Carolina is one of those leading the surge. The bad news locally: Beaufort County is one of the areas in the state driving that rise in cases.

Despite a drop in the latest report, the Palmetto State is reporting a very high number of flu cases.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the Southeast tends to lead the regions in respiratory illnesses.

“We do continue to be very high. Other states have joined in and we see high rates of flu across the country and other states as well,” said Dr. Martha Buchanan, Lead Medical Consultant for DHEC.

Doctors say the best protection against it is getting your shots.

Right now, around half of vulnerable people in SC have gotten vaccinated. However, when it comes to young people, it’s only 15% percent. These low rates could be to blame for the rising infections.

“We owe it to not only ourselves but also our significant others and also our community,” said Dr. Kurt Gambla, Beaufort Memorial Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer. “It’s not fun to get vaccinated. But when you consider the alternatives, I think it’s a small price to pay for good protection for ourselves and our neighbors.”

In DHEC’s latest flu report, it recorded more than 2,300 new cases, bringing the season’s total to nearly 35,000.

Beaufort County is one of the counties where more people are getting sick. Last week, 30% of patients who came into Beaufort Memorial Hospital with symptoms left with a positive test.

“Last week we tested about 300 patients with respiratory symptoms and about 50 of those were positive for flu, about 30 COVID and about 10 RSV,” Gambla said.

To keep you and your neighbors safe, doctors urge you to do your part. Wash your hands regularly, social distance if you can and if you feel sick, just stay home.

“People need to continue to keep an eye on these numbers. I do not think it’s time for us to let our guard down yet,” Buchanan said. “I think that all of us need to continue to be diligent about taking care of ourselves and our community and our friends and family.”

Luckily, hospitalizations have slowed across the state. Also, the good news for Beaufort County is that deaths aren’t rising.

With a few months left in flu season, doctors say it’s not too late to get vaccinated.