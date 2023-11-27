BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hyundai plant will be hurting for help by 2025, according to a workforce study published by the Savannah Joint Development Authority.

Our region is expected to grow by about 24,000 people, but that’s still not enough to solve the labor shortage facing our region.

Hyundai jobs are plentiful, and by their opening date in two years, the SJDA says industrial labor will be short 1500 workers.

“Everybody’s very interested in the success of our industrial base,” said Trip Tollison, President and CEO of the SJDA. “Everybody’s on the same page about working together in order to make sure we line up good quality, high-paying jobs.”

The development authority held a meeting earlier in November sharing their findings from a workforce study done on our region, Bulloch, Bryan, Chatham and Effingham Counties.

We’re seeing record-low unemployment in our area already, but they say the peak of the industrial labor shortage will come in 2027.

“I think we’re very much up for a challenge, and we know that this workforce development scenario is going to be difficult to tackle,” said Anna Chafin, CEO of the Bryan County Development Authority. “We’re excited about the possibilities, and we’re ready to get to work.”

They say it might be a bit of a pinch, but we’ll make it work through including high school graduates and ex-military.

Despite this, a spokesperson from the Hyundai plant tells us they have full confidence they’ll be able to meet their hiring goals, saying they’re focusing on hiring locals and are partnering with schools and military to train the future workforce.

“HMGMA is working diligently to hire qualified employees, focusing primarily on the workforce already residing in the Coastal Empire. There is tremendous interest in employment at the Metaplant. We offer highly competitive wages, a comprehensive benefits package and opportunities for employee advancement. We are investing not only in the existing workforce but also in the development of the future workforce, by continuing to develop relationships with educational institutions and military installations in his area to inform and train future Meta Pros. With this investment in the community and the relationship with our business partners in the region, we have full confidence that we will be able to meet our hiring goals.”