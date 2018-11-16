Increased police presence expected after written threat found on campus of Hilton Head IB school

Public Domain FILE

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reports a student at the Hilton Head Island International Baccalaureate (IB) Elementary School found a handwritten threat to school safety on a stall in a girls' bathroom on Thursday afternoon. The student reported it to school administrators, who, in turn, contacted the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's Office deputies say they met with school officials and began to investigate the threat.

As a precautionary measure, on Friday, Nov. 16, there will be an increased Sheriff's Office presence on campus at the Hilton Head Island Elementary School IB, as well as the campus of the Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts. Officials ask parents of students not to be alarmed if they see additional Sheriff's Office personnel on the campuses while the threat is being investigated.



The threat was extremely vague, the identity of the student who wrote it and whether the threat has any credibility remain under investigation. Anyone knowing the identity of the student responsible for writing the threat at Hilton Head Island Elementary IB is encouraged to report it to the Sheriff's Office through the P3 Tips app located on their school-issued electronic device—computer, laptop, tablet, etc. The P3 Tips app affords students the ability to submit a tip on criminal and suspicious activity anonymously.