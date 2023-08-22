SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The “Adventure Park” at Tanger Outlets is now open and ready for the kiddos!

After a long shutdown due to the construction, the long-awaited re-opening is finally here. The new and improved playground offers upgraded features and inclusive fun that everyone can enjoy.

Memorial Health Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital partnered with Tanger Savannah to sponsor the well-loved playspace, providing a reimagined family-friendly amenity.

To make the playground more inclusive, there is a rubber floor instead of mulch to allow for a more level surface for wheelchairs. There are also sensory sails that exercise a child’s mind, musical instruments that allow for adaptive play, more covered seating, and an adventure-themed mural, which is adventure themed and adds vibrant color to the playground setting.

The playground is located at the shopping center, 200 Tanger Outlets Blvd. in Pooler.