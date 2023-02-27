Editor’s note: A previous version of this story erroneously stated the incident occurred at a Georgia Southern apartment’s pool. The complex isn’t affiliated with the school. We regret the error.

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The video above shows the scene Saturday around 7:30 at Cottage Row Apartments near Georgia Southern’s campus. A gun allegedly being exposed in the pool area – causing a stampede and resulting in a broken gate.

But as to whether shots were actually fired – police say there are conflicting reports – and there’s no evidence that points to that – officers saying, a gun probably fell out of someone’s pocket.

“Anytime anyone sees something like that, a firearm dropping from somebody’s clothing, that’s a cause for concern, and I’m sure they don’t know what’s going on with the situation, and the best thing to do is get away from it and get out,” said Capt. Jared Aikens of the Statesboro Police Department.

Cottage Row Apartments declined to speak with News 3 – but property managers sending this message to residents – that they’re aware of the incident and will increase security during the day. Some Georgia Southern students now say they are becoming accustomed to the ongoing crime reports happening around campus.

“I’m not really surprised. It happens all the time, but it’s really scary because you still never expect anything to happen like that,” said Freshman Graceann Nevil.

Last Saturday, shots were fired near the Blue Room Bar located 2 miles from Cottage Row. But Captain Aikens says this is not part of a trend.

“We investigate these things as they come. I don’t know if there’s any underlying reason for it. Sometimes we see a cluster of them, but they’re completely unrelated to one another and have no discernable pattern to them.”