Inauguration ceremonies to be held across the Coastal Empire this week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s city council and new mayor were sworn in on Thursday night at the city’s inauguration ceremony. This week, more council members with take their oaths of office across the Coastal Empire.

Watch: City of Savannah’s 2020 Inauguration ceremony

On Monday, Garden City and Pooler will host their inauguration ceremonies.

Garden City

  • When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
  • Where: City Hall (100 Central Avenue, Garden City, GA 31405)

Pooler

  • When: Monday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: City Hall (100 US-80, Pooler, GA 31322)

On Tuesday, Port Wentworth’s council will take their oaths of office.

Port Wentworth

  • When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: Edwards Gymnasium (101 Turnberry St, Port Wentworth, GA 31407)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories