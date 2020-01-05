Inauguration ceremonies to be held across the Coastal Empire this week

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s city council and new mayor were sworn in on Thursday night at the city’s inauguration ceremony. This week, more council members with take their oaths of office across the Coastal Empire.

On Monday, Garden City and Pooler will host their inauguration ceremonies.

Garden City

When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall (100 Central Avenue, Garden City, GA 31405)

Pooler

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall (100 US-80, Pooler, GA 31322)

On Tuesday, Port Wentworth’s council will take their oaths of office.

Port Wentworth

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Edwards Gymnasium (101 Turnberry St, Port Wentworth, GA 31407)

