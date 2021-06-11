Inaugural Construction Ready Program wraps up in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Atlanta-based Construction Ready Program has helped nearly 1,200 Georgians find entry-level construction positions, cost-free since 2014. Friday, the inaugural class in Savannah will graduate and find out where they start work as early as Monday.

“That’s sort of our niche, we help people who have little or no construction experience and help them get the training and the basic credentials they need to get an entry-level job in the construction industry,” said Scott Shelar, President and CEO of the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia. “It’s an entry level job but we don’t want them to get stuck in that entry level job.”

The Construction Ready program matches graduates with construction companies to create a pathway for their career. That includes local companies like RB Baker Construction, Spirit Construction, Mock Plumbing & Mechanical, and VOS Electric to name a few.

Following the completion of the 20 day cost-free program, students are placed with a company and position that best fits their skillset and needs. The class provides students with a chance to complete training and gain credentials that could otherwise be time consuming and expensive. Students can earn up to 8 industry recognized credentials that are necessary for entry-level employees.

“At the end of the day, that’s what construction ready is all about. It’s not just about training, it’s not just about credentials, we judge ourselves on the number of people we’re able to find full-time employment in our industry, and the only way we can do that is if we’re in a city with a lot of construction activity like Savannah,” Shelar explained.

The expansion into the Savannah region is part of a major growth of the program across Georgia. Financed in part by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund, a part of the CARES Act. Within the last year, the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia has expended their program to cities like Savannah, Augusta, Macon and Columbus. Wherever there’s a surplus of construction activity in Georgia, the Construction Ready Program is prepared to follow.

“That’s what Governor Kemp saw was, hey, we have a lot of citizens in Georgia that have to get back to work, and this is a proven program that will help them do that in an industry that really needs workers right now,” said Shelar.

The program holds a 97% job placement rate following completion of the program. Graduation will take place Friday, June 11th from 10am – 11:30am at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The next class offered in Savannah will start on Aug. 23 and run until Sept. 17. You can click here for more information, including how to sign up.