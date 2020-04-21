‘In my mind this is reckless,’ Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Governor’s decision to allow some businesses to reopen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah mayor Van Johnson responded to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s decision to take steps this week to reopen the state.

Kemp announced starting Friday some non-essential businesses will be allowed to reopen.

The announcement came three weeks after Kemp issued a shelter-at-home order.

In an interview with CNN, mayor Van Johnson shared his reaction to the Governor’s announcement. Johnson says the Hostess city is not quite ready to go back to normal.

“In my mind this is reckless, it’s premature, it’s dangerous,” said Johnson.

“People can see it for themselves. We want them to keep the faith, but we want them to follow the science,” explain Johnson, “This is still a dangerous time. This is not the time for people to take their feet off the gas.”

“This is still a dangerous world and covid is still killing people,” added Johnson.

Tybee mayor Shirley Sessions also weighed in on the matter in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday night.

Session saying Tybee is not ready to re-open for business.

Sessions said Tybee does not have any lifeguards and they are working with a really small staff.

She is also worried about what people may bring with them when visiting the area.

According to the state’s new plans, businesses will still have to practice social distancing.

Kemp said the decision to start reopening was made with the well-being of Georgians in mind along with the advice of medical experts.