Trump impeachment: How Georgia and South Carolina lawmakers voted

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Voting in the U.S. House of Representatives on a historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump fell mostly along party lines, although nearly a dozen Republican lawmakers broke ranks and voted yes.

One week ago, Trump supporters rioted at the Capitol in an attempt to stop the votes from the Electoral College from being certified.

“This president refused to accept those results. Instead, he sought to overturn them by inciting a violent insurrection,” said Democratic Rep. James Clyburn from South Carolina. “This president must be impeached and convicted.”

But Republican Rep. Buddy Carter, who represents Georgia’s 1st district, said an impeachment so close to Trump’s term ending is divisive.

“Right now, our focus should be on healing our nation,” said Carter. “I’m not going to vote in favor of this impeachment here because, in my mind, there was no impeachable offense; certainly not what the Democrats are offering up.”

Georgia representatives: Buddy Carter (R) – No

Sanford Bishop Jr. (D) – Yes

Drew Ferguson (R) – No

Hank Johnson (D) – Yes

Nikema Williams (D) – Yes

Lucy McBath (D) – Yes

Carolyn Bourdeaux (D) – Yes

Austin Scott (R) – No

Andrew Clyde (R) – No

Jody Hice (R) – No

Barry Loudermilk (R) – No

Rick Allen (R) – No

David Scott (D) – Yes

Marjorie Greene (R) – No South Carolina representatives: Nancy Mace (R) – No

Joe Wilson (R) – No

Jeff Duncan (R) – No

William Timmons (R) – No

Ralph Norman (R) – No

James Clyburn (D) – Yes

Tom Rice (R) – Yes

Political Science Professor Bruce Mallard from Savannah State University says Democrats are certainly trying to send a message.

“There is a desire to send a message that you can’t act like this, future presidents, and hope to stay in office or continue to get elected,” he said, adding, “Donald Trump is only the third person in America to ever be impeached, so now to impeach a president a second time is really rare.”

Newly-elected Republican Rep. Nancy Mace from the Lowcountry says, “we need to hold the President accountable.”

“I hold him accountable for the events that transpired for the attack on our Capitol last Wednesday,” Mace said.

But the congresswoman also said she could not support impeachment because she felt the process had been rushed.

Some Republicans said censure of the president might have been supported in their ranks but blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not considering it.

In terms of what happened last week, Carter said: “The president has to take his own responsibility for his actions but certainly I wished he had done more and done it quicker.”

“But at the same time, he’s not the one who was out there breaking windows and fighting and causing destruction,” the congressman added.

But the majority of the House held the president responsible as they took a vote that made history.