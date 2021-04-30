‘I’m just tired of it’: Ludowici family struggling with clean up after sewage flood

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – A Ludowici woman is furious after ankle-deep sewage water flooded her property. She said this is a problem that’s been going on for years.

Hazardous sewage started spilling out of Nahalia Kennedy’s pipes last weekend.

“I’m just tired of it. I live here with my children, we have animals, I take care of my mother here. It’s a nuisance. It has caused so much anxiety,” Kennedy told News 3.

The yard and the street in front of her home are now littered with toilet paper and other objects found in the sewage water. She said Ludowici Mayor Jim Fuller tried to solve the problem. That led to the city disinfecting the area, but Kennedy says they only did a portion and left the debris behind.

“They should have done this already. They are the city of Ludowici. They should be trained and certified to know what they’re doing and if they are trained and certified then why didn’t they do it correctly,” Kennedy said.

WSAV News 3 reached out to Mayor Fuller for comment several times Friday but he didn’t return our calls. Kennedy said she’s fed up and has called in the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division (EPD). News 3 was there as they surveyed the area.

“In this case, we went there and we determined we were in agreement that there could have been more clean-up done.” Program Manager with the EPD David Lyle said.

Kennedy is now hoping the city will reimburse her for damages.

“I’m concerned about being reimbursed for all my flowers, all my plants, all my garden food, everything that has been touched by the sewage because that is contaminated,” Kennedy said.

News 3 has learned from Kennedy that the EPD has been in touch with Ludowici officials and they have agreed to send out a company to clean up the mess. News 3 did reach out to verify that information and we’re waiting to hear back.