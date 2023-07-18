SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One lucky ticket holder would be a billionaire if they win the Powerball jackpot Wednesday, the perfect rags to riches story. WSAV News 3 took to the streets to ask community members, what would you do with $1 billion?

Vanisha Jones and her daughter

“I would definitely handle my debts, and then I would more than likely invest in some land,” said Jones.

Anna G (Right) and Tionna Philips

“I’d probably go back to school and get some more education, specialize in more things,” said G. “I would buy a whole bunch of land and do an animal rescue situation.”

“I would buy a culdesac for my family,” said Philips.

Gabby Trublood

“I would donate even amounts to different charities,” said Trublood.

Janice Brown

“I could help so many people to find a house for them,” said Brown. “With the heat, they (the homeless) don’t need to be out there. I think a million dollars would help out a whole lot. I would feel better, it would make my heart happy. It’s all about giving back to the community to try to make the community better, and there always is the youth because they are our future.”

Maitelin Curton (Left) and Mariah Honeycut

“I would pay off my student debt and buy a new car and save up for a wedding soon,” said Curton.

Dominique Owens (Right) and Josh Tony

“Probably pay off my parent’s house,” said Owens.

“I would take a vacation for a year to Australia, London and Bora Bora, I’ve earned it,” said Tony.

Marisol Tena (Right) and Michael King

“I’m a teacher, so that doesn’t pay very well even though I have all that education. I would say quit my job but I’d buy a house and pay off my mom’s mortgage. Set up my whole family and buy a house here in Savannah,” said Tena.

“No mansions but just multiple small locations. There’s probably a dozen places we’d buy condos at for our own travel,” said King.

Winter Goldsmith

“Probably pay off me, my mom’s and my sister’s student loans first, and then get my mom a really nice house, that would be my first priority. Get my sister a nice place to live too. I would love if we all lived close,” said Goldsmith.

Vir Derola

“I would donate 15% into the city for people who need help, and then I will try to get retired,” said Derola, who works at the BP on Victory Drive.

Benjamin Smith

“I would set up an LLC so I wouldn’t have to pay so many taxes, then do a lot of charity and take a vacation,” said Smith, who works at Starbucks.

What would you do with $1 billion?