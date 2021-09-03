‘If it’s not safe for the bus drivers and the monitors, it’s not safe for the children,’ Bus drivers protest district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Bus drivers employed with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) were out protesting Friday morning.

According to the group, over 70 drivers called out to join the protest.

SCCPSS alerted parents Friday morning stating: “The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Transportation Department is currently experiencing significant delays district wide.”

According to one bus driver at Friday’s protest, the decision for their actions resolves around issues including pay and safety.

“And this problem was a problem before the pandemic. The pandemic only exasperated the situation,” explained school bus driver Kendrick Banks. “If it’s not safe for the bus drivers and the monitors, it’s not safe for the children. If it’s not safe for children, this is not safe for the community.”

WSAV has reached out to SCCPSS for a response. An immediate response was not available.

This story is ongoing.

WSAV has a crew at the event and will bring you the latest developments.