‘I don’t have to be here again, but I am’: Glynn Co. educator recounts life after dropped molestation charge

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – In August of 2018, Eric Cabrera went from being an acclaimed educator to an accused child molester. More than two years later, the student who accused him swore under oath that the sexual assault never happened.

Cabrera was living his dream as the assistant principal of Oglethorpe Point Elementary on St. Simons Island. He worked hard to get there, and it didn’t go unnoticed. He was named Glynn County’s 2012-2013 teacher of the year.

Cabrera says he was always a natural born teacher.

“When you’re in there, and you are seeing a kid start at one point and move to a new point,” said Cabrera, “it’s just, it’s exhilarating, and I love it, I love it.”

He says he was on campus the morning of August 1, 2018, preparing to tackle a new school year when everything changed.

“I text my whole staff and say, ‘Today is going to be the first day of our most amazing year.’ The irony right?” said Cabrera.

The Glynn County Police Department requested to speak with Cabrera about an allegation made by a former student.

“He says: ‘This student has said you molested him,'” recounted Cabrera. “And your brain can’t even calculate that, you know?”

A week later, police produced an arrest warrant, and the father of two found himself shackled and behind bars.

Cabrera says this was the beginning of some of his darkest days.

“It’s the ultimate…stress dream, but suddenly you’re living it and then suddenly you’re in a jail cell for 10 days,” said Cabrera, “and suddenly you don’t know when you’re going to get to speak to your wife or get to see your wife.”

Beth Murphy was a longtime colleague and friend of Cabrera’s. She had just retired as Oglethorpe Point’s music teacher when the news hit. She says she and other faculty members were in disbelief.

“From the moment it hit the airways, I knew he was innocent, and I was not alone,” said Murphy. “We all were just mortified because it could have happened to me, it could have happened to any teacher, any school, anywhere.”

The sexual assault allegations came from a former fifth grader whom both Murphy and Cabrera had taught.

“This is a troubled child,” said Murphy, “I knew his history in school even after Oglethorpe because this is a small community.”

According to a deposition, the student was getting mental health treatment when he told a psychiatrist Cabrera had molested him in a locked classroom.

Thanks to the support of people like Murphy, Cabrera bonded out of jail.

“They didn’t believe one ounce of this, and they surrounded my wife and I,” said Cabrera. “They literally fed us, they brought us meals, they brought us groceries.”

Two months later, the Glynn County District Attorney dropped the charges citing a lack of evidence.

Cabrera’s life had been turned upside down. He felt the reputation as a trusted teacher that he spent years building had crumbled.

“I didn’t feel comfortable going outside my house,” Cabrera recounted. “Like literally for me to go out to the mailbox was frightening, it was awful because I just — what is the world thinking of me right now?”

Cabrera’s attorney J Dow set out to clear his client’s name, even taking a video inside Cabrera’s classroom to show how difficult it would be to molest a student without anyone noticing.

In May of 2019, Dow filed a defamation lawsuit against the student and his parents. The original suit asked for a payment in excess of $100,000, but more than a year later under oath, the teen said he made it all up.

Cabrera settled the suit for just $0.01. He says he was at work when he got the call from Dow.

“I went across the hallway and, you know, used the restroom. Just went in there to ball my eyes out,” said Cabrera. “That was a big emotional experience for me.”

The man colleagues describe as a pillar of strength and integrity was finally freed and cleared but, still, is left with a huge question: why?

“My wife and I are just having to accept that we are just not going to know or have an answer to this or know why,” Cabrera said. “And we just have to kind of be OK with that.”

Like a phoenix, Cabrera says he’s risen from the ashes. He’s working on a book that he says recounts the death of his spirit and his path towards healing.

“That is the opening paragraph to my book. If you’re reading this now, I have passed and if you’re reading this now, I am back,” said Cabrera.

The father of two now has somewhat of his normal life back. He’s since returned to the Glynn County School District where he serves as an instructional coach.

“I don’t have to be here again, but I am because I just love it,” said Cabrera.

WSAV News 3 reached out to his accuser’s family and attorney, but they did not return our request for comment.