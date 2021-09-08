I-95 morning crash kills one in Liberty Co., portion of roadway shutdown

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A morning crash on Interstate 95 in Liberty County killed one person just hours after a previous crash between two tractor trailers.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Stephen Jones, the driver of a utility van struck the back of a tractor trailer Wednesday morning on mile marker 77 northbound.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones said the deadly crash appears to have been connected with the first accident which occurred shortly after midnight.

The previous crash between two tractor trailers sent one person to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah with head injuries.

Interstate 95 is completely shut down between exit 76 northbound to exit 82 in Bryan County.