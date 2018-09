Copyright by WSAV - All rights reserved Northbound traffic on Interstate 95 flows northbound through Viera, Fla., as beachside residents evacuate in advance of Hurricane Matthew, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. A spokeswoman for Florida's governor says about 1.5 million residents have been...

SAVANNAH, GA - Interstate 95 is closed in North Carolina. The detour will impact Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia motorists.