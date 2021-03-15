High school principal, family killed in crash on I-16 in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A high school principal, his wife and son were killed in a crash on Interstate 16 in Bulloch County Sunday.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. near mile marker 137 on the westbound lanes of the interstate. Two 18 wheelers were also involved.

provided by Dublin City Schools

According to Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch, Dr. Jaroy and Elisia Stuckey and their son A.J. died in the crash. Dr. Stuckey was the principal of Dublin High School.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students. To say we are heartbroken is a true understatement,” a statement from Dublin City Schools reads, in part.

Details on the cause of the crash have not been released at this time. I-16 was backed up for several hours as law enforcement investigated the crash and a shooting incident a few miles away.

According to Futch, autopsies will be performed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.