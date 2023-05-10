SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bryan County is now home to Hyundai’s $5.5 billion plant. The electric vehicle factory is being built right now and plans to start shipping out cars in the next couple of years.

The nearly 3,000-acre site will also be a boost to the economy in Bryan, Chatham, Liberty and Bulloch counties. More than 8,000 new employees will be building the cars of the future right here in the Coastal Empire.

“We’re very proud because this is the largest economic development project in state history. And it’s right in our backyard,” said Trip Tollison the president and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority.

On Wednesday, Hyundai chose to showcase the newest electric car — the IONIQ 6 — in its lineup in downtown Savannah. The new all-electric car could soon be produced at the meta site.

“Electric vehicles are going to be important across the U.S. But we are really committed to the south region and particularly here in Georgia,” said John Simmons, Senior Group Manager for Hyundai Motor North America.

Just like you’d update your iPhone, the car will get updates even after you get behind the wheel and pull off the lot. Simmons said the slim design of the car also means a longer battery charge.

“The silhouetted design, which actually is very aerodynamically efficient, which actually leads to an electric range of 361 miles, which is really segment-leading,” Simmons said. “Additionally, we have ultra fast charging which charges the car in 18 minutes from 10% to 80%.”

Construction on the meta site began last month and Hyundai is hoping to put the final touches on it by 2025 and begin pumping out cars shortly thereafter.