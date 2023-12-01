STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) is hosting a career fair next week for production and maintenance positions.

It’s set for Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ogeechee Tech in Statesboro (1 Joe Kennedy Blvd.).

Recruiters will be available to discuss job training, company benefits and future career opportunities.

According to HMGMA, production roles start at $22.40/hr and maintenance positions begin at $30.70/hr.

Benefits include medical coverage, 401K and employee vehicle discounts.

Those who attend are asked to bring a resume and a completed copy of the HMGMA job application. You can download that here.

All job listings are available online at Careers.HMGMA.com.