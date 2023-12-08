RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Another automobile parts supplier will be heading to the Savannah area to serve the Hyundai Metaplant and other Southeast carmakers.

Kyungshin America Corp. (KAC) will set up shop at the Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub in Rincon, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

KAC produces wire harnesses for vehicles.

Citing the Broe Group, the Hub’s manager, the AJC reported that the 136,000-square-foot distribution facility will employ 70 workers, representing a $22 million investment.

The facility is expected to open in February.