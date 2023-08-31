ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution (LGES) are investing an additional $2 billion in their battery cell manufacturing joint venture (JV) at the Metaplant in Bryan County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.

This will raise the JV’s total investment value to more than $4.3 billion and create another 400 new jobs.

“In a single year, we broke ground on the largest project in state history, landed multiple suppliers across the state for Hyundai’s Metaplant, and welcomed LGES to Bryan County. Today, we’re building on that success as we continue to make Georgia the e-mobility capital of the nation,” Kemp stated.

“These types of major investments ultimately go to hardworking Georgians in the form of paychecks, improved schools and infrastructure, and more,” the governor continued. “Thank you to Hyundai Motor Group and LGES for again recognizing that the No. 1 state for business is a good investment.”

The Hyundai/LG plant is supposed to be able to supply batteries for 300,000 electric vehicles per year.

Hyundai Mobis will assemble battery packs using cells from the plant and then supply them to the Hyundai Motor Group’s U.S. manufacturing facilities for the production of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis EV models.

With Thursday’s announcement, the investment from Hyundai and LGES reaches an estimated $7.59 billion with 8,500 new jobs on the way into the region over the next eight years.

The Metaplant is slated to begin producing vehicles in 2025.