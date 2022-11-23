RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Governor Brian Kemp announced that Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, plans to invest $926 million in an Electric Vehicle (EV) Power Electric system plant in Richmond Hill that will eventually employ at least 1,500 people.

“When we celebrated the groundbreaking of Hyundai’s new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Bryan County, we knew it would unleash transformational job creation and investment in that entire region of our state,” said Governor Brian Kemp in a press release.

He continued, “As we announce the second supplier in just two weeks to locate in that area, we’re excited to see their impact on the surrounding communities and the growing list of other job creators that will soon follow.”

The EV Power Electric system plant supplies automotive manufacturers with complete cockpit modules, chassis modules, as well as bumper assemblies.

Once it reaches full production, the 1,200,000-square-foot facility will be able to supply over 900,000 EV Power Electric systems and 450,000 Integrated Charging Control Units annually to the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) factory in Bryan County, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) factory in Montgomery, and the Kia Georgia plant.

Construction on the new facility, located at the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Certified Belfast Commerce Park in Richmond Hill, is expected to begin as early as January 2023, and production is expected to begin in 2024.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Mobis to our community,” said Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman Jon Seagraves. “With the close proximity of Belfast Commerce Park to available housing in nearby Heartwood, a top-performing public school system, interstate access, and rail, we knew the site we purchased about two years ago had the potential to attract a special project.”

Seagraves continued, “With nearly $1 billion of investment and the creation of over 1,500 good-paying jobs, I would say Mobis is pretty special. I am so grateful to Bryan County, the City of Richmond Hill, and Raydient Places for their support and partnership on this project because, without them, this would not have been possible.”