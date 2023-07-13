BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) is now accepting applications for production and maintenance jobs. The Bryan County megasite is expected to bring more than 8,000 jobs to the area.

Available positions include Group Leaders and Team Members for both Production and Equipment Maintenance.

Applications for these positions will close on July 23 with interviews scheduled for Aug. 2-3.

The Metaplant is expected to kick off initial production by April 2024, with plans to be fully functional by the fall of 2025.

To see job descriptions or to apply, click here.