BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) is aggressively hiring for positions across the board.

Commercial production isn’t expected to start until 2025, but the company is wasting no time. HMGMA already has around 200 employees. Once they reach full production, 8,500 employees will be on the payroll.

Joe LaMuraglia, HMGMA head of communications, says line workers will start at $20.40 an hour – working up to salary positions as well.

“We’re looking for people that just really want to join an amazing company. We were offering benefits from day one, fantastic benefits, and also seven weeks of training,” he says.

Some of those benefits include a 401k plan, health insurance, and time off during some holidays.

They are hosting several hiring events with Savannah Technical College, Ogeechee Technical College, Georgia Southern, Coastal Pines, and Southeastern Technical College.

“It’s very, very important for us to make sure that we’re part of this community. We’re hiring from this community. We want to invest in this community. We want people to raise their standard of living,” LaMuraglia says. “They work their way up in a couple of years, get promoted, and start making more money. All of that is going to be going back into the community and they’ll be buying groceries, homes, etc.”

For more information on job opportunities and the benefits that come with employment, click here.