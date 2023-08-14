SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Ports Authority and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant partnered to have a ‘We Have Arrived Celebration’, which marked the first shipment of supplies for the meta plant on Monday morning.

Hyundai tells us the first shipment from Korea contains items to build a crane, which will be used in the stamping facility at the meta plant.

Just 18 months ago, the Joint Development Authority chairman, Carter Infinger, said the plot of land along Interstate 16 was still untouched. Now, changes have been made quickly. He said this is a celebration that signifies generational changes in the area.

“Look at it today, we have buildings coming out of the ground,” Infinger said.

With shipments beginning to come in, the building of the plant continues to progress at rapid speed.

CEO of the Hyundai Motor Group, Oscar Kwon, also said this day signals the meta plant’s future impact.

“I’m really excited because it is the footprint of the Hyundai Motor Metaplant…,” Kwon told News 3.

Because it is estimated to bring in more than 8,000 jobs, Infinger said the celebration is not only a milestone for the businesses involved, but for the people of Bryan County.

“Everybody is excited to get an opportunity,” said Infinger. “Especially north Bryan County. They’ll be able to have a job if they want one right there at that plant.”

The Hyundai mega site is still on track for completion in 2025.