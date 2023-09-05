EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Hyundai has partnered with Effingham County middle schools to implement a new hydrogen STEM program. The automotive giant hopes to raise awareness about alternative energy sources through the school-based program.

This comes on the heels of the Hyundai Metaplant currently being built in Bryan County.

“The partnership we are starting to develop with Hyundai is outstanding,” said Todd Wall, chief

executive officer, Effingham College and Career Academy. “They are here looking to build

relationships with parents, teachers, and administrators, and most of all, they are building relationships with our students who could one day be employees in the future for their companies.”

The Hyundai Hydrogen STEM Program has been shared with over 800 students in Georgia and California. This year in Effingham County, students built their own hydrogen fuel-cell-powered miniature-model vehicles and raced them on a Hyundai racetrack.