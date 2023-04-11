LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Another auto parts manufacturer supplying the Hyundai Metaplant is headed to Liberty County and bringing nearly 200 jobs with it.

Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that Seohan Auto Georgia will create at least 180 new jobs and invest more than $72 million in a new manufacturing facility in Liberty County.

“The Hyundai Metaplant is and will continue to be an economic driver for the entire region, creating more jobs for hardworking Georgians in communities like Liberty County,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We’re proud to welcome Seohan as the latest supplier in a growing list to invest in Georgia and look forward to the continued growth of this fast emerging sector.”

Seohan Auto Georgia Corporation is a Tier-1 automotive parts supplier for Hyundai Motor Group America. The South Korea-based company has production facilities around the world, including multiple facilities in the United States.

The new manufacturing facility will produce H/shafts, axles, and brake systems for OEMs, including Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America.

“Sustained growth of the EV market over the past few years suggests that accelerated changes to the automotive market is inevitable. We believe Georgia will be the center of the EV industry, and will be a new frontier for Seohan’s future with limitless opportunities and potential,” said Jung Kee Koo, CEO of Seohan Auto Georgia Corporation. “We are very pleased to collaborate in partnership with Georgia and move towards a promising new future.”

“Seohan has successfully created innovative solutions to overcome challenges throughout the years, and is determined and prepared to take another leap forward in the EV industry with Liberty County,” continued Mr. Koo. “We are confident that our experience and technological capabilities will contribute to the prosperity of the local community, and we sincerely thank Georgia and Liberty County for their continuous support and trust throughout the process.”

The new facility in Georgia is scheduled to begin production in late 2024, and will be located at the Dunwoody Court Site in the Tradeport East Business Center.

The Hyundai Metaplant broke ground on Oct. 25 in Bryan County. In addition to Hyundai’s direct contributions to the region, offsite suppliers connected to the large-scale project were predicted to invest approximately $1 billion in other locations around the state. To date, projects have already exceeded this amount by nearly $1 billion.