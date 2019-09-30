Husband of woman killed in alligator attack on Hilton Head files another lawsuit

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The husband of a woman killed by an alligator in the Lowcountry last year is suing groups he says are responsible for her death.

Cassandra Cline, 45, was walking with her dog near a lagoon in the Sea Pines Plantation when an alligator pulled her underwater, drowning her.

One month later, her husband James Cline filed a lawsuit naming the Sea Pines Resort and Sea Pines Community Services Association.

He has since filed a second suit, adding the Sea Pines Country Club. Cline claims in the suit that all parties were “aware of the aggressive nature of the alligator that killed Cassandra.”

James Cline claims the defendants were “grossly negligent” and that nothing was done to inspect the area or keep it free of public hazards.

According to the Beaufort County Coroner, Cassandra Cline died of drowning; the secondary cause of death was the alligator attack.