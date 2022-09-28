SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled.

Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches:

Government

City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30.

Beaufort County Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30

Yemassee government offices will be closed starting at noon on Thursday, Sept. 29 until Friday, Sept. 30

Hilton Head Island Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee’s Sept. 29 meeting postponed

The Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 due to inclement weather.

Health Departments

All health departments in the Coastal Health District (Chatham, Camden, Bryan, Effingham, Glynn, Long, Liberty, McIntosh) and all offices will suspend operations on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30.

Health Services

Comprehensive Health Services in the counties of Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton will be closed on Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30, 2022.

Museums

National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29 at 4:00 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 30.

Savannah Children’s Museum will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30

Old Fort Jackson will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30

Pin Point Heritage Museum will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30

Events

Port Wentworth Family Skate Night is canceled this Friday Night Sept. 30.

Fall Fiesta at Great Oaks Bank is canceled this Thursday, Sept. 29.

South Georgia Tormenta FC’s scrimmage with Tormenta FC’s USL Academy team on is canceled today and has been rescheduled for Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Airports

Savannah/Hilton Head Airport will be open, however, there may be flight disruptions beginning tomorrow.

Libraries

Live Oak Public Libraries in Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties on Thursday, Sept. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 1.

Consignment Shops

Goodwill retail stores in Brunswick and St. Mary’s will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, September 30.

Bit of Blue Boutique will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30.

Saint Simons Attended Donation Center will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30.

Goodwill retail stores in Savannah, Pooler, Rincon, Richmond Hill and Hinesville will close early at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 through Friday, Sept. 30

Manufacturing Company

G-Force Manufacturing will be closed Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30, 2022.

WSAV will continue to update this as we get more information on closings.