Hurricane Florence slows down as it approaches east coast

Florence is still a strong category 2 hurricane as it continues northwest toward the Carolina coast. As of the 11 am advisory update... maximum sustained winds have weakened a little to around 105 mph... with gusts as high as 125 mph.

The hurricane is beginning to slow down. The hurricane is now moving northwest around 10 mph...and is centered around 145 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, NC... which is around 320 miles east of Savannah.

The central pressure is holding steady at 955 mb.

There are no current Florence watches or warnings for our area. However... just north of our area a Storm Surge Watch is in effect for coastal Colleton county. A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Charleston county... and north of Charleston county a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning. Be aware these warnings could change.

Confidence is still pretty high on Florence getting very close to Wilmington, North Carolina Friday morning where life threatening storm surge and flash flooding is possible in addition to significant wind damage.

Locally... as of the latest update, Savannah is now outside the cone. The cone still includes portions of southeast Georgia and portions of the Low Country of South Carolina. While Savannah may be out of the cone for the threat for the center of the storm to pass by, we are not out of the woods. We still have the threat of rain and wind this weekend.

The official National Hurricane Center forecast shows Florence nearing the coast early Friday morning. The track has Florence making landfall near Wilmington, North Carolina and tracking southwest into South Carolina. This could still change. We will have to see if Florence stalls off the coast. As for now...a general west/northwest to northwest track is expected through Friday... then large uncertainty arrives for the weekend. The storm could track more southwest towards Georgia.

Here is the 11 am Thursday forecast track from the National Hurricane Center...

There is still uncertainty with our impacts. If the storm tracks in central South Carolina (like the NHC track), then we would see gusty winds and heavy rain. However, if the storm stalls off land and gets closer to us, then our impacts may be higher.

There is still uncertainty on what (if any) wind impacts will be felt across the Coastal Empire and Low Country... however based on the current track our threat of tropical storm winds has dropped to a 30%-50% chance... greatest threat in the Low Country of South Carolina. If the storm were to eventually slide south towards Georgia... there is a very small chance the system could produce hurricane force winds along and north of I-16. However, with the storm track pulling more north, this chance will continue to decrease as the storm and track pulls more north.

We have a chance over the weekend to see some heavier rand bands and stronger winds depending on the eventual track and strength of Florence. Models are showing between 1-4" of rain with heavier rain up towards Charleston.

This could change if the storm shifts south.

Regardless... coastal impacts will include dangerous rip currents... coastal flooding at the time of high tide and building surf are likely for middle and late week and potentially into the weekend. Additional and potentially more significant impacts are possible this weekend depending on the eventual track and strength of Florence. If Florence deviates further south... conditions would be worse. If Florence stays north of our area... conditions would be better.

Here are some things to keep in mind...

First... continue to keep very close tabs on Florence. Make sure you get your information from a reputable source. You need to have a hurricane plan in case.

Also... don't focus on exactly where the hurricane will make landfall. Impacts from the storm stretch far from the center and are not confined to the cone!

