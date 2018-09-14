Hurricane Florence makes landfall along North Carolina coast

Florence has officially made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at 7:15 am Friday morning as a category one hurricane. Winds were estimated to be around 90 mph.

It is still a category 1 hurricane as it continues along the Carolina coast. It is still a dangerous hurricane though... as of the 8am advisory from the National Hurricane Center... max sustained winds are around 90 mph with gusts up to 115 mph.

Florence is slowly moving west-northwest around 6 mph...and is centered around 10 miles south of Wilmington, NC... which is around 230 miles east/northeast of Savannah.

The central pressure is holding steady at 958 mb.

There are no current Florence watches or warnings for our area. However... just north of our area a Storm Surge Watch is in effect for coastal Colleton county. A Tropical Storm Warning... Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Charleston county... and north of Charleston county a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning. Be aware these warnings could change.

Even though Florence has made landfall, it is a slow-moving storm. Hurricane force winds, heavy rain, and life threatening storm surge will continue.

Locally... as of the latest update... Savannah and southeast Georgia continues outside the track cone. The cone still includes portions of the Low Country of South Carolina. While Savannah may be out of the cone for the threat for the center of the storm to pass by... we are not out of the woods. We still have the threat of rain and wind this weekend.

The official National Hurricane Center forecast shows Florence staying along the coast of North Carolina...tracking southwest towards South Carolina. It is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by tomorrow. The track has the center of the storm staying well to our north in South Carolina. The storm is expected to continue to weaken by Sunday to a tropical depression.

On Saturday... depending on the eventual track of Florence over land... currently expected to meander across northeast South Carolina during the day... we have a chance of rain bands... possibly heavy at times. A few rain bands could produce tropical storm winds. High around 90. Winds northwest becoming west at 20-20 mph gusting to 45 mph... perhaps a few higher gusts in the Low Country (Beaufort... Jasper and Hampton counties).

Sunday... Florence is expected to be moving across the southern Appalachians Sunday. Look for partly sunny skies with scattered showers and rain bands. Gusty winds are still possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds west becoming southwest at 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph... perhaps a few high gusts in the Low Country of South Carolina. Winds should start to diminish in the afternoon and night.

Based on the current forecast track... best estimates indicate possibly 1-3 inches of rain over southeast Georgia and 2-4 inches of rain for the Low Country of South Carolina (Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties). Isolated higher totals could still occur. This could change if the storm shifts south.

Regardless... coastal impacts will include dangerous rip currents... coastal flooding at the time of high tide and building surf are likely for middle and late week and potentially into the weekend.

Here are some things to keep in mind...

First... continue to keep very close tabs on Florence. Make sure you get your information from a reputable source. You need to have a hurricane plan in case.

Also... remember mpacts from the storm stretch far from the center and are not confined to the cone.

