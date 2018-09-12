Hurricane Florence: Important information for Jasper County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The mandatory evacuation order for Jasper County was lifted on Tuesday by Governor Henry McMaster.

SCHOOLS

Jasper County School District schools will remain closed for the rest of the week.

A statement from Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson reads, in part:

"For the safety of staff and students, at least 80 percent of classroom teachers and school staff would need to be available for schools to reopen, and a survey of school principals today indicated that this goal cannot be achieved because many teachers and staff left Jasper County on Monday, September 10, 2018 as soon as the evacuation order was announced."

All athletic and extracurricular events will remain canceled and will be rescheduled.

Information on make-up days will be announced soon.

Thomas Heyward Academy and Step of Faith Academy will continue with their original plan and remain closed for the rest of the week.

Legacy Christian Academy will remain closed on Wednesday and, should the storm continue on its current path, resume school on Thursday.

All Catholic schools in the Lowcountry Deanery - John Paul II, St. Gregory, St. Francis and St. Peter’s - are closed until further notice.

OTHER INFO

The business offices of Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority (BJWSA) will remain closed at least through the weekend. BJWSA has staged a hurricane preparedness and recovery crew. For information, visit their website at www.bjwsa.org or follow BJWSA on Facebook and Twitter.

Residents can contact the Ridgeland Fire Department directly at 843-726-7522 with any questions or concerns regarding the storm. Additionally, residents are encouraged to follow @RidgelandFire on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to receive updates.

Ridgeland's town government offices remain open.

