Hurricane Florence: Important information for Hampton County
The governor has ordered that schools and state offices in Hampton County will be open beginning Wednesday, Sept. 12.
Hampton school districts 1 & 2 will re-open on Wednesday.
Click or tap here to go back to the list of all counties.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Bluffton Self Help offering supplies...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Hurricane Florence: Important...