Hurricane Florence: Important information for Hampton County



Posted: Sep 10, 2018 09:13 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 02:21 PM EDT

The governor has ordered that schools and state offices in Hampton County will be open beginning Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Hampton school districts 1 & 2 will re-open on Wednesday.

