Hurricane Florence: Important information for Effingham County

Effingham County is not under any evacuation orders, but officials urge residents to keep a close watch on Hurricane Florence.

Gov. Nathan Deal on Wednesday made an emergency declaration for Effingham and all other counties in the state.

Ahead of the storm, we’ve gathered some important information on operations within the county. Should you have any questions, Effingham County's emergency management agency can be contacted at 912-754-8888.

SCHOOLS

As of Wednesday afternoon, Effingham County Schools have no plans to cancel classes or sport events.

WASTE SERVICES

Atlantic Waste has decided to pick up trash/garbage scheduled for Thursday and Friday collection on Thursday and will not pick up recyclables at that time.

In the event the weather subsides or takes an alternate course, trucks will double back through on Friday and pick up any missed recycling at that time.

Residents are asked to make sure to secure trash carts so they do not get blown into the roadway. Normal pick-up schedules are expected to resume on Monday, Sept. 17.

OTHER

Effingham Recreation will still hold all planned activities Thursday, Sept. 13. No events are scheduled for Friday. Saturday events will continue as planned at this time.

Government offices in the county and the cities of Guyton, Rincon and Springfield plan to remain open and follow normal business hours.

