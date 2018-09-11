Hurricane Florence: Important information for Colleton County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A mandatory evacuation for Colleton County was lifted by Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday, with the exception of Edisto Beach.

Colleton County School District schools will remain closed through Friday. Officials are closely monitoring the storm and will keep parents, staff & the community updated online: colletonsd.org

