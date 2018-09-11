Local News

Hurricane Florence: Important information for Colleton County

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 02:52 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 02:52 PM EDT

A mandatory evacuation for Colleton County was lifted by Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday, with the exception of Edisto Beach.

Colleton County School District schools will remain closed through Friday. Officials are closely monitoring the storm and will keep parents, staff & the community updated online: colletonsd.org

