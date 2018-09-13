Hurricane Florence: Important information for Chatham County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Evacuation orders have not been issued for Chatham County, but officials urge residents to remain prepared.

To view the latest press conference from the Chatham Emergency Managment Agency on Hurricane Florence, visit here. To contact them via telephone, dial 912-201-4500.

We've gathered important closings, cancellations and additional information for Chatham County residents.

SCHOOLS

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) has canceled classes for Friday. After-school activities and sports are canceled on Thursday as well.

YMCA's Pryme Tyme is canceled in the Savannah Chatham County Public Schools. The Child Learning Centers at the Habersham YMCA and West Chatham YMCA will be closed. Pre-K is also canceled.

Private schools closed on Friday: Ash Tree Academy, St. Andrew's School, Coastal Cathedral Early Education Center, Calvary Day School, Bethesda Academy, Memorial Day School (and Memorial Childcare Center), St. Vincent's Academy, Country Day School and Kicklighter Resource Center & Kicklighter Academy.

Happy Hearts Learning Academy in Georgetown is closed Friday.

Urban Christian Academy and the daycare is closed on Friday.

Wesley Community Centers of Savannah, Inc. and the Lady Bamford Child Care Center are closed Friday.

Football games associated with SCCPSS have been canceled through the weekend.

OTHER

Tybee Island has closed the beach to swimmers. People can still visit the beach, but lifeguards will be monitoring and removing anyone in the ocean.

Fort Pulaski will close starting Thursday, Sept. 13 until after the storm has passed. Park officials will assess any damages and re-open the park once its been deemed safe for visitation. For more information visit the park website here.

The Wilmington Island Farmers' Market will not be held on Sept. 15. The market is expected to resume on Sept. 22.

The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport remains fully operational. Flights are not impacted at this time, but travelers are encouraged to check with their individual airline.

Nursing homes and hospitals all intend to remain fully operational at this time.

Governor Nathan Deal on Wednesday issued an emergency declaration for Chatham and all other counties in the state. This gives counties access to additional resources should they need them.

