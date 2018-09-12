Hurricane Florence: Important information for Beaufort County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The mandatory evacuation order for Beaufort County was lifted on Tuesday.

Officials say all county facilities will remain closed on Wednesday, Sept. 12. This includes Convenience Centers, Library branches, and PALS facilities.

Schools in the Beaufort County School District will remain closed for the rest of the week.

All Catholic schools in the Lowcountry Deanery - John Paul II, St. Gregory, St. Francis and St. Peter’s - are closed until further notice.

HOSPITAL INFO

Beaufort Memorial Hospital (BMH) will resume full services on Wednesday, Sept. 12. Full hospital and outpatient services for local patients will be available then.

The Emergency Room remains open with OB services.

Patients who need to be seen on Tuesday can visit the Express Care & Occupational Health Clinic (974 Ribaut Road) until 5:00 p.m. Regular posted business hours begin Wednesday.

For up-to-the-minute details on hospital operations, visit here.

SCHOOLS

Beaufort County School District schools will remain closed for the rest of the week. A decision on reopening schools will be made over the weekend.

A survey of the school on Tuesday determined the goal of at least 80 percent of classroom teachers and staff would not be achieved because many left the county on Monday when the evacuation order was announced.

In addition, wind and flooding conditions, which are possible later in the week, would make school bus operations hazardous.

All school, athletic and extracurricular events scheduled for this week will be rescheduled. Information on make-up days will be released next week.

Holy Trinity Classical Christian School has canceled classes and all after-school activities starting Tuesday until further notice. Parents and students are asked to check e-mail & Facebook periodically for updates as to when school will resume.

ADDITIONAL INFO

The business offices of Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority (BJWSA) will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 8:30 a.m., resuming normal hours. For information, visit their website at www.bjwsa.org or follow BJWSA on Facebook and Twitter.

The City of Beaufort will be opening offices on Thursday, Sept. 13.

The Town of Bluffton has closed their offices at least through Wednesday. A decision on when to reopen will be made soon.

The Bluffton Town Council meeting set for Tuesday, Sept. 11 has been cancelled.

In addition, Bluffton Municipal Court cases scheduled for Tuesday are canceled and will be rescheduled. Bluffton Municipal Court staff members will be sending summons to all defendants with a rescheduled court date. If you have questions, please call Town of Bluffton Clerk of Court, Lisa Cunningham at 843-706-4508 or email her at lcunningham@townofbluffton.com.

Bluffton’s 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony for Tuesday has been canceled.

The Town of Bluffton Beach/River Sweep set for Saturday, Sept. 15 is canceled.

Waste Management will begin collecting trash tomorrow on a one-day delay. This means Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday, Wednesday routes will be collected Thursday, etc. If recyclables are not picked up at the same time as trash, the town asks you to keep the recyclables on the curb an extra day.

The Town of Hilton Head has closed administrative offices, parks and facilities until at last Wednesday, Sept. 12. All remaining public meetings scheduled for the week are canceled. This includes the following:

September 11 - Design Review Board

September 12 - Culture & Arts Advisory Committee, Plastic Bag Ban Business Information Session

September 13 - Parks and Recreation Committee, Public Planning Committee, Public Information Meeting for Lowcountry Celebration Park & Other Road Improvements

The 2nd Annual Songs and Beers for Heroes event has been canceled and will be rescheduled. The event was set to take place Tuesday at Poseidon on Hilton Head to raise funds for local fallen First Responders.

RESTAURANTS

Looking for a bite to eat? Many restaurants are closed, or have shifted their normal hours. Check out Tuesday's hours for SERG restaurants:

Black Marlin's Hurricane Bar: Opens at 4pm (Drinks Only)

Skull Creek Dockside: Normal Business Hours

Frankie Bones: Open for Dinner 4:30pm

Giuseppi's Hilton Head: CLOSED

Giuseppi's Bluffton: Open Dinner at 5pm

The Lodge: Open at 5pm

Marleys Island Grille: Opens at 4pm

Marleys Shrimp and Burger Shack: Open 11am-3pm

One Hot Mama's: Normal Business Hours

Poseidon: CLOSED

Skull Creek Boathouse: Opens for Dinner at 4:30pm

WiseGuys: Opens for Dinner at 4:30pm

You can check each individual restaurant's Facebook pages for more information.

