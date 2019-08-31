SCAD postpones orientation, classes ahead of Hurricane Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announced Saturday that they are immediately closing their Savannah location and postponing fall orientation due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

Move-in is postponed until at least Monday, Sept. 9 and the start of classes will be delayed until at least Wednesday, Sept. 11.

“The delay in the quarter’s start gives anyone currently in the area time to make evacuation plans and delays the arrival of our students who will be coming to the Savannah location from across the globe,” SCAD officials stated.