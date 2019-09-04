Hurricane Dorian: Chatham County Fact Sheet Update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County releases a fact sheet for county residents needing help during the Hurricane Dorian event. The fact sheet includes information from transportation, shelter, health and more. Read the fact sheet below:

FACT SHEET



Chatham County remains under a Hurricane Watch, Flash Flood Watch, Storm Surge Warning, and Tropical Storm Warning. This means the conditions are favorable for tornadoes and tropical storm force winds. Expected winds for Chatham County are 45-55 mph sustained and 65 mph gusts. The combination of dangerous storm surge and the tide could cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded with rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach 3 to 5 feet above

ground if peak surge occurs during high tide. Water levels could begin to rise well in advance of the arrival of strong winds with potential of peak rainfall of 4-8 inches. The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding will depend on how close the center of Dorian comes to the coast, and can vary greatly over short distances. It is likely that Highway 80 to Tybee Island and other low-lying roadways will be inundated with water during high tide periods.

Safety/Security

– We have entered into OPCON 1; which is the final staging phase with potential impact

within 24 hours.

– Curfew

The City of Savannah and Town of Thunderbolt have implemented a curfew from 9 PM until 6 AM until further notice. There are no curfews in place for unincorporated Chatham County or any other jurisdictions within Chatham County at this time.

– Sandbags are available in Thunderbolt at 423 Bonaventure Road

– Chatham County Public Works has a staging crew ready to remove debris once impacted areas have been assessed

Food/Water/Shelter

– No municipality is scheduled to turn off water at this time. For those who have private water service, residents need to contact the provider for more information.

– While the storms’ impact is yet to be determined, American Red Cross has set up shelters throughout the state to assist evacuees. For specific information, citizens are encouraged to call 1-800-RedCross

Municipal/Court/Chatham County Public Schools

– Chatham County offices are closed through Wednesday September 4, 2019

– City of Savannah offices are closed through Thursday, September 5, 2019

– Chatham County Courts are closed through Thursday, September 5, 2019

– Savannah Chatham County Public School System is closed through Friday, September 6, 2019

Health/Medical

– Savannah Animal Care on West Bryant Street will be open 24/7 for stray or unattended animals and pet emergencies during the storm

– Public Health Update:

– The emergency departments of St. Josephs/Candler and Memorial hospitals are open

– Chatham County Public Health offices will be closed through Thursday September 5, 2019

– Chatham Emergency Services (CES)

– Chatham Emergency Services has arranged with Chatham County Marine Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard to be transported patients off the barrier islands of Chatham County in case of flooded roads. A dedicated paramedic is assigned to Skidaway Island and a paramedic ambulance crew is dedicated to the Chatham County Detention Center.

Energy

– GA Power has crews staged and ready to respond if necessary

– They have staged extra transformers, poles and wires

– Alabama Power and Mississippi Power are on standby to render aid if needed

Transportation

– Roads: I-16 contraflow will continue until further notice

– Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is suspended until further notice.

Bridge Closures:

– Talmadge Bridge is closed until further notice.

– The bridges onto Tybee Island, Wilmington Island, and Whitemarsh Island are not scheduled to close at this time. Any status changed will be included in future updates.

Airports:

– Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport has several flights have been

cancelled. Please check airline websites or mobile apps for the most up-to-date flight information prior to traveling to the airport.

– Passengers should carry a copy of their travel itinerary for movement in the evacuation zones.

– Airport shops and restaurants may be closed even when flights are operating.

– The public is urged not to call the airport but to contact the airlines directly for the most current flight information.