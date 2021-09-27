Hurricane damaged windows to be fixed in century old library

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Crews are getting ready to start restoring windows in a century-old building in Beaufort that were damaged by hurricanes over the past several years.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports the work on the 29 windows of the Carnegie Library building is being paid for through a $188,000 federal grant.

The windows were damaged when Hurricane Matthew passed just offshore in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The library in downtown Beaufort is one of 14 in South Carolina and more than 1,600 public libraries across the United States funded by steel industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

The old library now houses the Beaufort/Port Royal Convention & Visitors Bureau.