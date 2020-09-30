Hunting season faces gun, ammo shortage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As hunting season begins in the Coastal Empire, people are finding it hard to get their hands on guns and ammunition due to a nation-wide shortage.

Local gun shop owners say they’ve had supplies fly off their shelves since the early months of the pandemic.

Now that people are gearing up for open season, the real hunt is for guns and ammunition.

“During the May and June months, everyone bought up all the ammunition that was being made so there is very little ammunition currently available. Even things like the 270 bullets, I got an order of 20 boxes and they sold out in three days,” says Pooler Guns owner Kayton Smith.

“I’ve seen handgun ammunition, especially 9mm, extremely scarce at the stores these days,” adds avid hunter, Nick Blohm.

Not only are people purchasing hunting supplies left and right, but they’re also applying for the means to legally do the hunting.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says they’ve seen a dramatic increase in the purchase of hunting licenses this year.

“We’ve seen an increase in license sales both hunting and fishing, from March all the way through September,” says DNR spokeswoman, Melissa Cummings. “For the past seven months, we’ve seen an increase every month in comparison to the months in 2019.”

Smith says as long as the northern manufacturers are shut down due to COVID-19, gun store shelves will continue to see limited supplies.