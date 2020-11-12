Hunter Army Airfield: Training exercises may lead to increase in noise over the next couple of months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hunter Army Airfield announced a number of military training exercises will be taking place over the next couple of months.

Officials say the exercises may increase noise from airfield activities at night.

The installation says while steps are taken to minimize the impact to the community, this noise cannot be completely eliminated.

Hunter Army Airfield manages the amount of noise pollution through the Fly Neighborly program, where aircraft are restricted over majorly populated areas to a special set of parameters.

Hunter officials say community members that have a noise complaint can contact the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield noise complaint hotline at (912) 435-9879 or usarmy.stewart.3-id.list.pao@mail.mil.

Individuals should provide basic information such as date, time and description of the noise issue when making a complaint.