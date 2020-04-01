‘Hungry Hearts’ campaign offering free meals for laid-off restaurant workers

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Tourism in the Lowcountry is taking a hit after the governor ordered bars and restaurants to close dine-in services.

But a new campaign is helping food service workers who are now out of a job.

The “Hungry Heart” campaign teams a half dozen or more local restaurants in Bluffton and Hilton Head with the Lowcountry Strong Foundation to give free meals to laid-off restaurant workers.

The foundation will pay the restaurant for each meal they serve to a worker in need, benefitting both the business and the people in need.

“Especially when you are a tipped employee, you rely not on the check that comes in two weeks but the cash that you walk away with at the end of your shift,” said Leah McCarthy, Owner of Downtown Deli. “So a lot of people aren’t even paycheck to paycheck they are shift to shift. So it is very hard for them not to have that cash accessible for their basic needs.”

The campaign will continue all week long and the hope is to make it last until the pandemic shutdown is over.

On Thursday, April 2, Tio’s Latin American Kitchen in Shelter Cove Town Center will be honoring National Burrito Day and helping feed workers at the same time. For every burrito someone buys, they will donate one to an out of work food service employee.

That runs from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

If you would like to donate to the Lowcountry Strong Foundation, visit here.