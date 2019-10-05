Hundreds walk to advocate for people with Down Syndrome

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- This is the fourteenth year the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society has hosted this walk.



Hundreds turned out to Forsyth Park in teams to not just raise money but awareness too. This year organizers set out to raise 50,000 dollars, money that goes to funding various programs specifically designed for helping people with down syndrome.

“The awareness that a day like The Buddy Walk does, is it shows the whole city of Savannah how much we have to offer, how vocal we are and how much these children and adults deserve an equal spot in our community,” Ben Spitalnick, Vice President of the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society.

A festival followed the walk with fun events like pumpkin painting, bounce houses, and other entertainment.