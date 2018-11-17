Local News

Hundreds of Wheel of Fortune hopefuls audition in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Wheelmobile was in Savannah Saturday to look for contestants for the popular TV game show, Wheel of Fortune.

The 36-Foot Winnebago pulled up to the Savannah Mall Friday and took it over on Saturday. Hundreds of people waited in line to fill out applications and wait patiently for their chance to have a go at the traveling version of the game show.

News Three's Tina Tyus-Shaw was there to serve as one of the hosts. 

On Sunday, there's another opportunity to try out from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

